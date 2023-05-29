Finance minister refutes claims on new banknotes by opposition leader Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s new banknotes are set to enter circulation in the following month, adhering to the previously established timeline as outlined by the central bank.

Today, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke took measures to dispute the assertions made by Opposition Leader Mark Golding regarding the issuance of the new notes.

Golding claimed that “billions have been spent on new banknotes that can’t even be used in ATMs.” He further expressed his belief that “digital currency must be an option, not a mandate.”

In response to these claims, Clarke restated that the new notes would be prepared on schedule as previously announced.

He also emphasised that the introduction of the new notes does not render the old ones invalid.

“Both the new banknotes and the old banknotes will be concurrently circulated for a minimum of two years.”

The minister explained that once sufficient time has elapsed for everyone to familiarise themselves with the new banknotes, the old notes would be phased out and could be exchanged at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) and commercial banks thereafter.

Local commercial banks are presently finalising their preparations to accommodate the new notes in their automated-teller machines by mid-June, according to Natalie Haynes, Deputy Governor of Banking & Currency Operations and Financial Markets at the Bank of Jamaica.

Haynes provided an update during the BOJ’s quarterly monetary policy press briefing last week.

The reconfiguration of the bank’s ATMs primarily involves software programs enabling the machines to identify the new notes, Audrey Tugwell Henry, Vice President of the Jamaica Bankers Association, previously indicated.

Related Article

In the meantime, the central bank has commenced a communication and awareness campaign concerning the new currency.

Large government entities, including the Tax Administration, Jamaica Customs, and the nation’s courthouses, have already been engaged.

The BOJ’s forthcoming outreach efforts will encompass schools and communities, aiming to educate the public about the new features and proper handling of the banknotes.

The new series of banknotes comprises six denominations, featuring a newly introduced $2,000 note, and will be printed on polymer substrate, which offers greater durability compared to the existing banknotes. Their circulation lifespan is expected to increase by at least 50 per cent, representing an improvement over the current average lifespan of two years.

Furthermore, the new notes are designed to enhance recognition and accessibility for visually impaired individuals. They incorporate large numerals, raised printing, and distinctive tactile features, facilitating easy identification through touch.

These design elements also ensure clearer differentiation between various denominations.