Home
Local
Local
Strike averted: Jamaica Civil Service Association to withdraw notice | Loop Jamaica
Finance Ministry employee charged with corruption | Loop Jamaica
The most useful thing Joshuah is learning in school | Loop Jamaica
Caribbean
Caribbean
Cuba Hotel Death Toll Now At 35
Three Who Died At Sandals Bahamas Resort Were All Sexagenarians
This Caribbean Country Faces A Political Crisis
Entertainment
Entertainment
Future Praised Tems As “Wait For U” Debuts At No. 1 & Creates History For Nigerian Singer
Omarion Blast Pastor Who Criticized Kevin Samuels Over GoFundMe
Bobby Shmurda Explains Why Rappers Can’t Be In The Hood
Travel
Travel
Caribbean Travel News
Caribbean Travel News
Caribbean Travel News
Business
Business
GUYANA-WATER-Water company pleased with new growth projection despite billion dollar outstanding consumer debt
JAMAICA-LABOUR-Industrial action by air traffic controllers disrupt services at main international airports
BARBADOS-ECONOMY-IMF says gradual economic recovery has started for Barbados
PR News
World
World
New satellite images reveal North Korea has restarted construction on long-dormant nuclear reactor
Brittney Griner’s pretrial detention in Russia has been extended by a month, state news reports
Russian general who oversaw atrocities in Syria led cluster bomb attacks on civilians in Ukraine
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
International CBI Units Put Extra Focus on Due Diligence Processes Amid Global Risks: CS Global Partners
BAHAMAS-SECURITY-Bahamas financial regulators imposesanctions on Russia
Three Who Died At Sandals Bahamas Resort Were All Sexagenarians
Grange expresses regret at passing of director Trevor Nairne | Loop Jamaica
Reading
Finance Ministry employee charged with corruption | Loop Jamaica
Share
Tweet
May 14, 2022
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
International CBI Units Put Extra Focus on Due Diligence Processes Amid Global Risks: CS Global Partners
BAHAMAS-SECURITY-Bahamas financial regulators imposesanctions on Russia
Three Who Died At Sandals Bahamas Resort Were All Sexagenarians
Grange expresses regret at passing of director Trevor Nairne | Loop Jamaica
Local News
Strike averted: Jamaica Civil Service Association to withdraw notice | Loop Jamaica
Local News
The most useful thing Joshuah is learning in school | Loop Jamaica
Local News
Big gun find in Linstead, St Catherine | Loop Jamaica
Finance Ministry employee charged with corruption | Loop Jamaica
3 hours ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
Finance Ministry employee charged with corruption | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on:
Jamaica News | Loop News
The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has advised that a member of its staff was earlier this week arrested and charged with engaging in corrupt activities.
In a release on Friday, the ministry said on Monday, May 9, a member of its staff
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.