Financial Investigations Division secures consent order in civil recovery proceedings linked to lottery-scam activity

20 February 2026
The Financial Investigations Division (FID) says it has secured a consent order in the Supreme Court in civil recovery proceedings linked to lottery-scam activity dating back to 2010.

In a release today, the FID said the matter arose from a civil recovery application under sections 57 and 58 of the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) where the agency alleged that assets acquired by Mr. Simnel Mullings were connected to the proceeds of unlawful conduct.

Evidence presented by investigators in the case demonstrated that during the period, September 2009 to December 2010, Mullings received several remittances from various senders in the United States in excess of more than JM$54,000.

According to the FID, under the consent order made last month, the court ordered the cash payment to the agency, of $JM12 million.

Of that amount, $4.5 million was paid to the agency immediately, and the remaining $7.5 million is to be paid in 16 equal monthly instalments, with the first instalment due by the end of this month.

It was reported that a 2012 BMW X-6 in excellent condition was also forfeited and handed over to the FID.

The FID said that although the X-6 was registered in the name of an associate of Mullings, financial investigations revealed he was the beneficial owner of the vehicle.

FID’s Principal Director of Financial Crime Investigations, Keith Darien, said civil recovery helps to stop crime from paying.

