Fines coming for MPs absent from sittings of Parliament Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that financial penalties will be introduced for unexcused absences of parliamentarians from sittings of the Houses of Representatives and committee meetings.

This is among a raft of accountability measures outlined by Holness on Monday amid public outcry about the over 200 per cent increase in salaries, in some cases, for politicans.

“I want to assure Jamaicans that we didn’t just come with this salary increase to just take a salary increase,” declared Holness at a press conference on Monday.

“Yes, your concerns about accountability, productivity and performance are valid. I share them… So, nobody needs to tell me about accountability systems and performance-based systems,” he insisted.

Those systems, he said, are being built into the compensation review process.

Among the accountability measures to be implemented immediately for the political directorate are the long-awaited written job descriptions for Government ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs), which he said “are already in place”.

Added Holness: “Those will be tabled in Parliament shortly.”

He said the job descriptions were completed in 2021, and they’ll be tabled to ensure that the public has a view of what they entail.

“A code of ethics to govern the conduct and duties of Members of Parliament was already developed, there was an existing Code of Conduct developed under the (PJ) Patterson Administration, and we have enhanced that, not just for ministers, but for Members of Parliament,” Holness said.

The revised document was completed by Justice Minister Delroy Chuck and Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte last year.

Holness said at the next Cabinet meeting, it will be reviewed and turned over to Parliament for review or to recommend adjustments, after which it will be enforced.

Turning to the financial penalties for MPs who miss sittings of Parliament or committee meetings without a plausible excuse, Holness said the fines will be deducted from their new salaries.

“The fines will be more meaningful, and that will be implemented right away,” the prime minister said.

According to Holness, each parliamentarian will now be required to write an accountability report to Parliament, “detailing activities undertaken and highlighting achievements in their constituencies.”

He said the reports will be tabled and reviewed by a specially established committee of Parliament, and the public will be able to review these reports.

Meanwhile, Holness said special courses will be designed for training of parliamentarians and senators. They will be required to complete certain number of hours and become “parliamentary-certified in parliamentary affairs.”

The first course, said Holness, will be in parliamentary procedures and practices and in the standing orders. For members of the Cabinet, Holness said:

They will begin to publish, at the beginning of each financial year, starting 2024, the policy, administrative and legislative priorities, along with targets and performance indicators that they intend to achieve throughout the year.

This will be done in the form of a ministry paper after approval by the prime minister.

Holness said: “When we make these accountability measures, we have to be cognisant of how they change the nature of our Parliamentary Government.”

Of note, he reminded that Cabinet has collective responsibility, “so the action of one member is the responsibility, technically, of all ministers.

“Dividing it up like this will bring individual pressures, and it might bring certain dynamics, but I think it is necessary to bring the public to a point where they can have confidence that the cover of collective responsibility is not being taken advantage of, (in) that some ministers are working and others are not,” Holness explained.

However, he noted that an accountability framework exists internally for ministers, where each minister has to declare what their priorities are during Cabinet retreats.

“I do monitor and manage, but now I will have the help of the public in monitoring and managing what the ministers commit to do, in addition to what I give as directions to be done,” stated Holness.