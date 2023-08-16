Finger print leads to suspect’s arrest after reported break-in Loop Jamaica

Finger print leads to suspect's arrest after reported break-in
date 2023-08-16

Seven months after a break-in at a business place in Independence City, St Catherine, a 39-year-old labourer has been charged with robbery with aggravation, possession of prohibited weapon and malicious destruction of property.

Charged is Jason Wint, otherwise called ‘Lawn Man’, of Marine Drive, Marine Park in the parish.

Reports from the Portmore police are that Wint and another man, one of whom was armed with a handgun, allegedly entered a business establishment in the area on January 7, held up a woman, and robbed her of personal items.

Additionally, they stole a black music mixing board valued at $400,000, $30,000 cash, and assorted liquor valued at $54,000.

The men also reportedly damaged 22 American Russian Roulette gaming boxes with breaking implements and stole cash amounting to $850,000.

The woman reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched.

On August 14, Wint was arrested and charged after fingerprints recovered from the scene established him as one of the alleged culprits. His reported accomplice is still at large.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.

