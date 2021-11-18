Fingerprint evidence links man to break-in months after the crime | Loop Jamaica

Twenty-nine-year-old Demarie Wright, otherwise called ‘Marley’, was charged with breaking and larceny on November 15, following an incident that occurred in Sewlyn Plaza, St Elizabeth back in April of this year.

Reports indicated that about 11pm on that date, the subsequent complainant securely locked his business place and left for home.

Upon his return, several game items valued at $120,000 were stolen.

During the processing of the crime scene, fingerprints were found, and were later entered into the Automated Palm Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS).

On November 10, the fingerprints that were found on the crime scene identified Wright through the APFIS.

Wright was arrested the same day, and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised by the police.