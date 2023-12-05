Fire at FCJ Marcus Garvey Drive facility causes minor damage Loop Jamaica

The Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) says that a section of its Small Industries’ Complex located at 225½ Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston, caught fire on Tuesday.

“The fire, first observed by an individual employed to FCJ, appeared to be within a single leased unit in close proximity to the entrance gate. Emergency services were contacted and the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) responded promptly and was able to contain the blaze,” FCJ said in a statement.

It said that, based on preliminary information gathered by its personnel on location, the fire was largely confined within the single unit.

“Minor damage to an adjoining unit occurred during fire extinguishing actions undertaken by JFB officers. The source of the fire is still being investigated; an estimate of the damage has not yet been ascertained and a full assessment will be carried out,” FCJ said.

The Corporation expressed that it was grateful that no lives were lost as a result of the incident and like all FCJ facilities islandwide, the building is insured.