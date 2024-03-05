Fire at Petrojam refinery in Kingston Loop Jamaica

Fire at Petrojam refinery in Kingston Loop Jamaica
Fire At Petrojam In Kingston

A fire is on at the Petrojam refinery on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, head of the Kingston Western Police Division, gave an update on the situation in the video above.

He said reports from the company and fire personnel are that the blaze has been contained, but his team remains in place to effect traffic and crowd control measures as necessary in the area.

Marcus Garvey Drive is a major thoroughfare to and from downtown Kingston and other critical facilities like the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA).

More details to follow as they become available.  

