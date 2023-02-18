Fire guts several vehicles off Washington Boulevard; motorist in tears Loop Jamaica

Several motorists who had taken their vehicles to a mechanic to be repaired were left counting their losses as the fire destroyed a garage on Davidson Avenue off Washington Boulevard in St Andrew on Friday.

Reports are that mechanics were working at the facility when smoke was seen coming from a section of the facility.

An alarm was raised and firefighters were alerted to the blaze at the location.

Reports are that at least three buses were destroyed despite the efforts of the emergency workers.

The incident left one motorist, the owner of a bus, in tears as he reflected on his losses.