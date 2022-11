The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The fire at the bond

A fire of unknown origin is currently ravaging a bond located at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara (ECD) – in the vicinity of the Grand Coastal Hotel.

The building belongs to Z Mohammed and Sons Hardware Store.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

NewsAmericasNow.com