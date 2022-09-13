Firearm, 15 rounds of ammo seized in St Ann operation Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Firearm, 15 rounds of ammo seized in St Ann operation
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Spectrum gives female shooters big send-off to Pan Am Handgun Champs

EduCom named Credit union of the Year for 2021

Grace Jones captures essence of Jamaica with new candle line

Shericka Jackson finishes 5th in Bellinzona, Natoya Goule takes 800m

American rapper PnB Rock killed during robbery at LA restaurant

Glynn to step down as Carreras MD end of September

Sandals announces 2nd cohort of Butch Stewart scholarship recipients

Former JDF boss Rocky Meade appointed Cabinet Secretary

Make-up artist Kimberly Patterson will travel for food

52 minutes ago

A team of officers assigned to the St. Ann Police Division seized an illegal firearm and fifteen rounds of ammunition during an operation in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Monday, September 12.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that at about 10:30 am, lawmen were in the area when a business establishment was searched. The police team searched the compound of the business establishment and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found hidden in the trunk of an almond tree in the parking lot of the businessestablishment.

One man was taken into custody in relation to this seizure; however, his identity is being withheldpending further investigation.

