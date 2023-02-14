Firearm and ammo seized during Spanish Town operation Loop Jamaica

A pistol fitted with a magazine containing eighteen (18) 9mm cartridges affixed in Top Banks, Spanish Town in the parish on Monday, February 13.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 10:30 pm, acting on information from the St Catherine Jamaica Eye, a group of men were seen exiting a motor vehicle and entered an unfinished building with an object in hand, then exited without it.

Lawmen carried out an operation in the area and the building was searched.

The firearm and ammunition were found in a section of the building. Two males were taken into custody in relation to the seizure, no charges have been laid