Firearm and ammunition seized in Kingston | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
1 hrs ago

One firearm and several rounds of ammunition was seized during an operation along Crook Street, Kingston on Thursday, June 23.

Reports from the Admiral Town police are that during the hours of 5:00 -6:00 am, several premises were searched. While the operation were being conducted a male was held as he was observed attempting to hide an object.

Further investigation revealed it was a 9mm Arcus pistol and nine 9mm rounds of ammunition.

He was subsequently arrested in connection to the seizure, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

