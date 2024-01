A .38 Smith and Wesson Revolver was recovered by lawmen assigned to the St Andrew Central Police Division during an intelligence-led operation along Godpyle Road in Kingston 5 on Monday, January 01.

Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that at about 6:05 am, lawmen acting on information went to the gully in the area where they found the weapon in a brown bag.

The weapon was sent to the Forensic Laboratory for processing. No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.