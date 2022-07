One revolver along with two .38 cartridges and three 9mm rounds were seized during a snap raid in Russia, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Sunday, July 17.

Reports from the Savanna-la-mar police are that at about 11:00 am at the mentioned location a team of officers conducted a search of a house where they found the firearm.

A man and a woman were taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing.