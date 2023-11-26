Firebrand politician Warmington says conference ‘largest’ he has seen Loop Jamaica

Firebrand politician, Everald Warmington has dubbed the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP’s) 80th Annual Conference, which is now under way at the National Arena in Kingston, as the largest that he has seen during his 54 years in representational politics.

The 71-year-old politician, who is the current Member of Parliament of St Catherine South Western, a post he has held since 2002, made the comment as he arrived at the event on Sunday.

He claimed that the turnout was an indication that supporters were pleased with the work that the ruling party was carrying out across the country.

Warmington also predicted that his the Jamaica Labour Party would secure a third, fourth, and fifth term.