Firebrand politician Warmington says conference ‘largest’ he has seen Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Firebrand politician Warmington says conference ‘largest’ he has seen Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Newsmaker: 3 schoolers dead in 2 incidents, leaving nation stunned

Men dressed as cops, soldiers rob Western Union outlet

American man’s bail extended re wife’s murder in St Elizabeth

Curfew in Sierra Leone after gunmen attack main military barracks

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

Bail extended for INSPORTS fraud accused

Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal

Firebrand MP Warmington says JLP conference ‘largest’ he’s seen

SOS! Local sugar, salt, fat consumption levels very concerning- Tufton

JLP conference in full swing as supporters flood National Arena

Sunday Nov 26

22°C
Jamaica News

Predicts third, fourth and fifth term for political party

Loop News

7 hrs ago

Warmington describes conference as ‘largest’ that he has seen

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Firebrand politician, Everald Warmington has dubbed the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP’s) 80th Annual Conference, which is now under way at the National Arena in Kingston, as the largest that he has seen during his 54 years in representational politics.

The 71-year-old politician, who is the current Member of Parliament of St Catherine South Western, a post he has held since 2002, made the comment as he arrived at the event on Sunday.

He claimed that the turnout was an indication that supporters were pleased with the work that the ruling party was carrying out across the country.

Warmington also predicted that his the Jamaica Labour Party would secure a third, fourth, and fifth term.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

‘Money Mike Walk’ buzz on TikTok, IG puts Mr Vegas in spotlight

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: 3 schoolers dead in 2 incidents, leaving nation stunned

Jamaica News

Men dressed as cops, soldiers rob Western Union outlet

More From

Jamaica News

Men dressed as cops, soldiers rob Western Union outlet

Men, dressed as members of the island’s security forces, robbed a Western Union outlet in Linstead, St Catherine, of an undetermined sum of money on Saturday afternoon.
The men, dressed as cops and

Jamaica News

Teacher suffers nervous breakdown; $150,000 goes missing from account

See also

Educator said funds removed after receiving email from local bank

Jamaica News

Firebrand MP Warmington says JLP conference ‘largest’ he’s seen

Predicts third, fourth and fifth term for political party

Sport

daCosta Cup final is an all-Clarendon affair

The rural area ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football final will be an all-Clarendon affair as defending champions Clarendon College and Glenmuir High emerged victorious in their respective semi-final matchup

Jamaica News

Young Jamaica, G2K presidents urge Jamaicans to maintain support

The presidents of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) affiliates, Young Jamaica and G2K, have urged Jamaicans to continue supporting the party for a third term.
Speaking at the JLP’s annual conference i

Jamaica News

How snide remarks shattered amputee, first-time mom’s world

Person with disability recounts journey for National Parent Month

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols