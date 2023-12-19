Firecracker use without permit is illegal in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reminding the public that the use of fireworks (pyrotechnics) and firecrackers remains illegal in Jamaica without the necessary permit.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary McKenzie, pointed out that illegal fireworks can cause distress to residents and affect the police’s ability to perform their duties.

“It affects persons within the community because they believe in some instances that they are gunshots, and it can frighten people. It can also affect how policing is done, and so we want persons to understand that we can enjoy ourselves without the use of these ‘clappers’, as we call them, because we want persons not to be in fear,” he said.

If found in a person’s possession, the illegal firecrackers will be confiscated; however, charges may be brought against persons found actively using or selling them.

“If persons are bursting them, then the police can take action. We really do not want to go that far. We want persons to be able to enjoy themselves and to do so safely,” said McKenzie.

He further noted that penalties can range from fines to community service, at the discretion of a Parish Court Judge, and urged entities wishing to have fireworks for entertainment purposes to make the necessary applications.

“That has to be applied for to the Superintendent of Police in charge of the particular division, and it also has to go through the Ministry of National Security. Explosives have to be managed, so it is necessary that if an entity decides to do that, that they make the proper application. The necessary investigation will be done, and once they conform to all the safety measures and other legal measures, then it may be approved,” said McKenzie.

He is also calling on all Jamaicans to play their part in making this festive season safe for everyone.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that everyone is safe at this time. Safety extends from your home through your communities, while you travel as well as through entertainment. It is necessary for you to take personal responsibility in ensuring that you are conscious in what you do. We want this Christmas 2023 to be a safe one for everyone to enjoy themselves, so that we can continue this kind of safety outlook into 2024,” he said.