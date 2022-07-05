Firecrackers at Florida July 4 show mistaken for gunshots | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Firecrackers at Florida July 4 show mistaken for gunshots | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Clarendon mass murder: Justice ministry defends JPs in prison but…

Firecrackers at Florida July 4 show mistaken for gunshots

Shaw leads Jamaica to victory against Mexico in World Cup qualifier

5 cops needed to testify at ‘Clans’ trial: 2 suspended, 3 not located

Police nab person of interest in latest US mass shooting

Jailhouse video JPs roasted by Law Magistrates’ Association of Jamaica

Tips for Carnival Virgins from the Vets: Kandi King

Loop Lens: Fashioning ‘New Rules’

107 new COVID cases, four deaths, 19% positivity rate recorded

Two weekend murders in Trelawny within just over 24 hours

Tuesday Jul 05

25?C
World News

Several injured in commotion

Loop News

57 minutes ago

Several injured in commotion after firecrackers at Orlando July Fourth Show mistaken for gunshots

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

At least 12 people were injured while fleeing the Independence Day show in downtown Orlando, Florida, on July 4, after the sound of firecrackers was mistaken for gunshots, local media reported.

Footage recorded by Patrick Nurse shows crowds moving away from Lake Eola while a fireworks show continues.

Orlando Police said on Twitter that no evidence of a shooting at the show had been found. They added that there were a number of minor injuries from people who fell during the commotion.

Video: Patrick Nurse via Storyful

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Clarendon mass murder: Justice ministry defends JPs in prison but…

World News

Firecrackers at Florida July 4 show mistaken for gunshots

Sport

Shaw leads Jamaica to victory against Mexico in World Cup qualifier

More From

Entertainment

‘Old’ Macka Diamond proves naysayers wrong at New Rules

Macka Diamond was in fine form at the New Rules Festival inside the National Stadium car park early Sunday morning, delivering a stellar performance that certainly served to silence her naysayers.

World News

See also

US: 5 dead, 19 hospitalised after shooting at July 4 parade

At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, police said Monday.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began a

Jamaica News

Raheem Sterling donates over $3m in gears to Maverley Football club

International footballer praised for focus on youth development

Sport

Jamaica announce team for World Athletics Championships in Oregon

US-born Andrew Hudson, who won the 200m at the Jamaica trials, left out of team

Sport

Sabrina Lyn wins Jamaica’s first gold at inaugural Caribbean Games

Jamaica’s lone representative in track and field, Anthony Cox, will be in action on Friday

Sport

Harbour View are 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions

Harbour View FC are the 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions after defeating first-time finalists Dunbeholden 6-5 on penalties in the final at Sabina Park on Sunday.
After playing out a 1-1 scorel

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols