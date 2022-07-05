Firecrackers at Florida July 4 show mistaken for gunshots | Loop Jamaica

At least 12 people were injured while fleeing the Independence Day show in downtown Orlando, Florida, on July 4, after the sound of firecrackers was mistaken for gunshots, local media reported.

Footage recorded by Patrick Nurse shows crowds moving away from Lake Eola while a fireworks show continues.

Orlando Police said on Twitter that no evidence of a shooting at the show had been found. They added that there were a number of minor injuries from people who fell during the commotion.

Video: Patrick Nurse via Storyful