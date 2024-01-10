Firefighter arrested in ongoing probe of mother-in-law’s murder Loop Jamaica

A member of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) has been detained in connection with the suspected kidnapping and subsequent murder of a woman who is said to be his mother-in-law in Claremont, St Ann.

The deceased is 63-year-old Maxine Parkinson of Archer Hill district in Claremont.

Parkinson’s body was found in bushes a day after her daughter reported her missing at the local police station, shocking residents of the wider community.

Reports are that Parkinson was last seen alive on Monday.

After the Claremont police received the missing person’s report about 7am on Tuesday, they launched a probe.

The police, acting on information, apprehended Parkinson’s 40-year-old son-in-law on Tuesday night.

Law enforcers then went to an area known as Nine Palm, where the decomposed body of the elderly woman was found in bushes at about 10am on Wednesday.

The body had what appeared to be a head wound, and personal items belonging to the woman were found at the scene.

The St Ann police have confirmed that other pieces of evidentiary material have been collected in their ongoing investigation.

Head of the police division, Superintendent Dwight Powell, is appealing to anyone with information on the development to contact law enforcers at the Claremont Police Station at 876-972-3244, police emergency at 119, or the nearest police station.

St Ann has so far recorded four murders since the start of the year, two of which occurred on Tuesday.