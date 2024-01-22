Firefighter remanded re alleged killing of 63-y-o mother-in-law Loop Jamaica

A member of Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) who has been charged with killing his mother-in-law in Claremont, St Ann earlier this month, was remanded in custody when he made his first appearance in the St Ann Parish Court on Thursday.

The two reportedly had a disagreement minutes before the woman was picked up in a vehicle by the firefighter, then was brutally murdered and her body dumped in bushes.

Dwayne Simpson, 40, of Carlton Mountain in Claremont, St Ann, is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Maxine Parkinson of Archer Hill district, also in Claremont.

Several documents, including a post-mortem, remain outstanding in the case.

Consequently, Simpson was remanded to appear in court on February 9, 2024.

Parkinson’s body was found in bushes a day after her daughter reported her missing at the local police station on Tuesday, January 9, shocking residents of the wider community.

Reports are that Parkinson was last seen alive on Monday, January 8 when she left Simpson’s home.

It is reported that he followed her in his car and later picked her up in the vehicle.

He allegedly took the elderly woman to a bushy area known as Nine Palm in Claremont, where he is believed to have killed her.

The police, acting on information, apprehended Robinson the following night, and took him into their custody.

Law enforcers then went to the area in Nine Palm, where the decomposed body of the elderly woman was found in bushes at about 10am on Wednesday, January 10.

The body had what appeared to be a head wound, and personal items belonging to the woman were found at the scene.

Simpson was subsequently charged.