Firefighter slapped with shooting and other gun-related charges | Loop Jamaica

Twenty-four-year-old Jordon Gabbidon, a firefighter of Oral Way, Nannyville Gardens in St Andrew, is scheduled to face the court following an incident in his community on Friday, July 8.

Gabbidon has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and malicious destruction of property.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 9:15 pm, a police team from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) was conducting operations in the area when they gathered intelligence about a group of men who were travelling in a Toyota Mark X motorcar.

The motor car was subsequently intercepted on Colonel Harris Path in St Andrew.

Two men were fatally shot in a reported ensuing confrontation with the police team when they were said to have exited the vehicle and opened gunfire at the police.

The Toyota Mark X motorcar was later searched and the following items were found and seized:

* Two P-80 pistols

* A Glock 17 pistol

* Three empty magazines

* Seventeen 9mm cartridges

* Two Apple iPhones

* A Samsung cellular phone

Investigators are still working to formally identify the deceased men, but they are believed to be 27-year-old Orane Lee, otherwise called ‘Indian’ or ‘Pablo’; and Prince Davis, a 26-year-old painter.

Investigators believe the deceased men were from Nannyville Gardens.

Gabbidon, who reportedly managed to elude the law enforcers at the scene, later turned himself in to the police and was said to have been pointed out on an identification parade on Monday, July 18.

He was later charged following a question-and-answer interview with investigators.