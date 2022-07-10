Firefighters in Clarendon being trained to conduct rescue operations | Loop Jamaica

As the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season gets into high gear, the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) has embarked on specialised training for its firefighters to be able to successfully conduct rescue operations in low-lying and flood-prone areas in Clarendon.

Speaking at a disaster preparedness town hall meeting in Rocky Point, Clarendon on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of the JFB, Andrew Russell, said the intention is to have at least 50 per cent of firefighters in Clarendon equipped with the skills and knowledge to undertake rescue operations during flooding and hurricanes.

Special focus, he said, will be placed on Rocky Point, which has a history of food-related events caused by heavy rainfall.

“Rocky Point, as we all know it, is a low-lying and flood-prone area, and the Jamaica Fire Brigade, in recent time, has acquired a dinghy for rescue operations during flooding, because we are aware of the continuous effects of flooding in this particular geography,” he outlined.

Russell noted that the then ongoing training of firefighters to operate the dinghy would have ended on Friday (July 8).

“… And our quest is to ensure that by the end of August 2022, at least 50 per cent of the firefighters in the Clarendon Division are trained in specialist water rescue operations,” he informed.

The firefighters are also to be supported in their efforts through the acquisition of specialised equipment.

“We have also acquired and have in place specialised rescue ropes, which are available at fire stations in the division, particular for search and rescue operations.

“We have small tools like chain saws and other equipment that are available to treat with situations during hurricanes and heavy rainfall,” stated Russell.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner at the fire brigade said the equipment will better aid the firefighters to partner with the National Works Agency (NWA) to clear roadways of blockages to access flood-prone areas in Clarendon.