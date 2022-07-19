Fireman removes monster beehive from kitchen ceiling in China | Loop Jamaica

Fireman removes monster beehive from kitchen ceiling in China
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Fireman removes monster beehive from kitchen ceiling in China

Brave fireman removes monster beehive from kitchen ceiling in China

A brave fireman removed a monster beehive built by a huge swarm of bees that had set up home underneath a family’s kitchen ceiling in China.

The officers were notified after the family noticed bees buzzing around their kitchen in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province in eastern China on June 25.

Firefighters found the hive behind a panel in the kitchen, revealing a massive swarm of bees.

Footage of the swarm shows them clinging to what looks like a honeycomb as firefighters study them.

They discovered that the bees had entered the kitchen through a gap between a smoke exhaust pipe and the wall.

One fireman threw on a sting-proof bee suit and can be seen removing the hive, breaking it into pieces and dropping it in a large plastic bag. He then sprayed the bees that had landed on the kitchen worktop with insecticide and removed the remaining stragglers from the space above the ceiling panel.

The firemen reminded the family to plug any gaps to prevent more bees or other insects from making their home in the residence again.

