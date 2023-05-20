Firmino scores late equaliser to keep alive Liverpool’s CL hopes Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Firmino scores late equaliser to keep alive Liverpool’s CL hopes Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaican residing in US gets prison time for lottery fraud

Cops flood New Kingston to monitor protest on pay hike for politician

Man City win English Premier League after Arsenal lose at Forest

16-y-o girl from district in Clarendon still missing

e-Learning Ja Technology in Education Conference slated for May 24

Manchester United in sight of CL return after 1-0 win at Bournemouth

Firmino scores late equaliser to keep alive Liverpool’s CL hopes

Kane scores but future at Spurs uncertain after 3-1 loss to Brentford

More clampdown on St James; curfew imposed in parts of parish

3 held, over $1m seized in joint Jamaica- US lotto scam raid

Saturday May 20

30?C
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, left, fouls Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins resulting in a penalty being given, during their English Premier League match at Anfield stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday May 20, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Roberto Firmino kept alive Liverpool’s Champions League qualification dreams with a goal as a substitute in his last game for the club at Anfield.

The Brazilian striker poked in a finish in the 89th minute to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

A loss, coupled with fourth-place Manchester United’s 1-0 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday, would have guaranteed Liverpool could not have finished in the top four.

Instead, Liverpool are not quite out of it, with Jurgen Klopp’s team three points behind third-place Newcastle and Man United, which each have two games left to play. Liverpool only have one game remaining, at already-relegated Southampton next weekend.

Ollie Watkins missed a penalty for Villa in the 22nd but Jacob Ramsey put the visitors ahead five minutes later by sidefooting home at the far post from Douglas Luiz’s cross.

Firmino is one of four players — along with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – leaving this summer at the expiry of their contracts and the Brazilian came on in the 72nd minute for his final home game.

And he got behind Villa’s defense to convert Salah’s right-wing cross with the outside of his left foot.

Firmino has played for Liverpool since 2015.

Klopp watched the game from the stands while serving a touchline ban for questioning the integrity of a referee.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

May 20, 2023 02:27 PM

Sport

May 17, 2023 08:00 PM

Sport

May 1, 2023 02:08 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaican residing in US gets prison time for lottery fraud

Jamaica News

Cops flood New Kingston to monitor protest on pay hike for politician

Sport

Man City win English Premier League after Arsenal lose at Forest

More From

Jamaica News

Man arrested trying to board plane to Jamaica after US murder

See also

One day after a man allegedly shot and killed another in Mount Vernon, New York, USA, he was caught trying to board a plane to Jamaica.
The man, 33-year-old Akeem Grant, was arraigned yesterday on

Jamaica News

Holness raps critics of massive salary increases for local politicians

Says he expects political fallout, but increases will attract new talents to politics…

Jamaica News

CXC Math paper ‘leak’ originated in Jamaica

Candidates to be graded on multiple choice Paper 1 and SBA/Paper 3 (2)

Sport

Dacres surpasses World Championships qualifying standard in Arizona

Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres put on an impressive display at the 2023 Tucson Elite Classic on Thursday at the Drachman Stadium in Arizona, winning the men’s discus event with a season’s best throw of 68.5

Jamaica News

JLP MPs, Gov’t ministers now committed to earning their salaries – PM

Holness says accountability and performance system coming for local politicians

Jamaica News

Protest over salary hike: Demonstrators gather in New Kingston

The police are maintaining a presence in New Kingston where a group of demonstrators is staging a protest regarding the Government’s announcement of a salary increase with compensation to members of p

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols