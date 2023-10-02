First Clansman gangster gets additional 9.5 years in prison Loop Jamaica

Tomrick Taylor, the cousin of convicted gang leader Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, has been sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for being a member of the Spanish Town, St Catherine-based One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

Taylor was convicted of being a member of the criminal organisation despite knowing of some elements of the murder of a supermarket worker identified as ‘Doolie’.

Doolie, whose real name is Damaine Forrester, was murdered in August 2017, reportedly because of his perceived association with the then Tesha Miller-led faction of the Clansman gang.

The gun murder occurred before a prominent wholesale on Chancery Street in St Andrew.

In handing down the sentence on Monday, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said the “appropriate” starting point for arriving at Taylor’s sentencing was 17 years.

“There are no aggravating circumstances personal to Mr Taylor that would increase his starting point,” said Sykes.

Among the mitigating factors working in Taylor’s favour was “there was no evidence that he shot anyone, despite his willingness to attend upon Price Rite to murder another person, or the very least close to render assistance, if necessary, or providing moral and emotional support to the actual shooters.”

Taylor also had no previous convictions, and his social enquiry report highlighted that he was now accepting responsibility that he was a member of the criminal organisation.

Due to the convict being in custody for five and a half years, pending his trial, it was deducted from his sentence.

Additionally, another two years were deducted for not having any previous convictions, resulting in the final sentence of over nine years in prison.