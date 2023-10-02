First Clansman gangster gets additional 9.5 years in prison Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
First Clansman gangster gets additional 9.5 years in prison Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Efforts being intensified to have new cemetery in Ewarton

BOJ holds steady on interest rate amidst inflation risks

Shenseea celebrates 27 years, seemingly scolds son Rajeiro Lee

39 more years behind bars for ‘Clans’ gang boss ‘Blackman’

CPJ eyes profitable year ahead as US$7m investment bolsters operations

First Clansman gangster gets additional 9.5 years in prison

Visionary leadership propels Camera Tech Source to new heights

Blackman’s sentencing halted due to ‘health situation’

KSAMC continues transformation of downtown Kingston

Three productive things to do on your morning or afternoon commute

Monday Oct 02

31?C
Jamaica News

… after spending 5.5 years in custody; sentencing continues for other 14 convicts

Loop News

3 hrs ago

Police officers outside the court in downtown Kingston as the sentencing for the 15 convicts in the Clansman trial got under way on Monday.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Tomrick Taylor, the cousin of convicted gang leader Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, has been sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for being a member of the Spanish Town, St Catherine-based One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

Taylor was convicted of being a member of the criminal organisation despite knowing of some elements of the murder of a supermarket worker identified as ‘Doolie’.

Doolie, whose real name is Damaine Forrester, was murdered in August 2017, reportedly because of his perceived association with the then Tesha Miller-led faction of the Clansman gang.

The gun murder occurred before a prominent wholesale on Chancery Street in St Andrew.

In handing down the sentence on Monday, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said the “appropriate” starting point for arriving at Taylor’s sentencing was 17 years.

“There are no aggravating circumstances personal to Mr Taylor that would increase his starting point,” said Sykes.

Among the mitigating factors working in Taylor’s favour was “there was no evidence that he shot anyone, despite his willingness to attend upon Price Rite to murder another person, or the very least close to render assistance, if necessary, or providing moral and emotional support to the actual shooters.”

Taylor also had no previous convictions, and his social enquiry report highlighted that he was now accepting responsibility that he was a member of the criminal organisation.

Due to the convict being in custody for five and a half years, pending his trial, it was deducted from his sentence.

Additionally, another two years were deducted for not having any previous convictions, resulting in the final sentence of over nine years in prison.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Efforts being intensified to have new cemetery in Ewarton

Business

BOJ holds steady on interest rate amidst inflation risks

Lifestyle

Shenseea celebrates 27 years, seemingly scolds son Rajeiro Lee

More From

Jamaica News

Suspect in rape, killing of 9-year-old girl in St Ann escapes custody

The 27-year-old male suspect in respect of the recent rape and murder of nine-year-old Talia Thompson in Discovery Bay, St Ann, has escaped from police guard at the St Ann’s Bay Hospital.
The man

See also

Jamaica News

Granddad, grandson, friends arrested for burglary in St Elizabeth

The police have arrested four persons who were reportedly breaking into a house in Black River in St Elizabeth on Saturday morning.
Those in custody include two minors and one of the minors’ grandf

Jamaica News

Female hotel worker dies from Sunday morning crash in Trelawny

An Iberostar Hotel worker who was on her way to work died after sustaining injuries when the Toyota Mark X motorcar she was travelling in ran off the road in Trelawny on Sunday morning.
Two other

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Police High Command responds to latest prisoner escape

Cops who were guarding suspect at St Ann’s Bay Hospital already off frontline duty

Sport

Search on for new Reggae Girlz coach as Donaldson, JFF part ways

Lorne Donaldson is no longer the head coach of Jamaica’s national senior women’s football team, the Reggae Girlz.
Donaldson, whose contract ends on Saturday, September 30, and the Jamaica Football

Jamaica News

Colourful send-off for slain PNP Southboro Councillor, Ainsley Parkins

It was a colourful service of thanksgiving for the life of slain People’s National Party (PNP) Councillor for the Southboro Division, Ainsley Parkins, at Portmore Seventh-Day Adventist Church in St Ca

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols