First Global Bank partners with NHT to facilitate home ownership Loop Jamaica

Arlene Williams, VP of Personal and Business Banking at FGB.

First Global Bank (FGB), the commercial banking arm of GraceKennedy, has partnered with the National Housing Trust (NHT) in support of the External Financing Mortgage Programme.

Arlene Williams, VP of Personal and Business Banking at FGB, underscored the significance of this partnership, highlighting the benefits it brings to NHT contributors.

“We are excited to be part of this important initiative, which empowers qualified Jamaicans to achieve their homeownership aspirations by combining NHT benefits with FGB’s attractive mortgage financing options.”

Under the External Financing Mortgage Programme, qualified NHT contributors can directly access a financial partner like FGB, to apply for mortgages that allow them to pool their funds. This becomes a one-stop option for customers, as FGB will take a central role in handling application processing, approval, and fund disbursement.

