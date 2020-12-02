First Hotel Indigo Is Coming To The Caribbean

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Dec. 2, 2020: The Caribbean’s tourism sector may be suffering along with the rest on the world in the pandemic, but the first Hotel Indigo is coming to the region.

Dart, the Cayman Islands’ leading real estate developer and investor, and InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts (IHG), have announced plans for a new Hotel Indigo near Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman. Dart and IHG plan to open the hotel in 2024.

Hotel Indigo is IHG’s fast-growing upscale boutique brand, designed to make travel inspiring at more than 120 locations worldwide.

Plans for the 282-room upscale, lifestyle hotel include multiple restaurants, an expansive pool deck and a rooftop bar with views across the Caribbean Sea.

Architects for the project are Atlanta-based BLUR Workshop, working with interior designers Farouki Farouki, landscape architects Hoet and Dart’s inhouse design professionals.

Subject to approval from the Central Planning Authority, the Hotel Indigo will be located to the south of the existing Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, also an IHG-branded property, just steps away from Grand Cayman’s famed Seven Mile Beach. Guests at the Hotel Indigo will have a designated beachfront area on land owned by Dart where they can relax and enjoy the Caribbean’s year-round sunshine.

Minister of Tourism, Moses Kirkconnell, welcomed the addition of the Hotel Indigo brand to the Cayman Islands, stating “Having the globally recognized Hotel Indigo brand represented in the Cayman Islands will be a wonderful addition to our tourism product, and will provide opportunities to attract visitors from new market sectors to experience the magnificence of a Caymankind vacation.”

NewsAmericasNow.com