First Krispy Kreme customer to donate doughnuts to alma mater Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
12 hrs ago

Krispy Kreme gran opening (Video: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Adam Bogle was among more than 150 people who camped out at Krispy Kreme overnight to be among the first 100 customers to cash in on the free doughnuts that were on offer if they made the cut.

Bogle, a vlogger, was on site from just after 5am on Friday, more than 24 hours before the scheduled 9am official opening on Saturday.

Having copped the golden ticket, Bogle will receive one year supply of original glazed doughnuts, one dozen per week, starting June 5, 2023.

Speaking to Loop News on Saturday, Bogle said he intends to donate the doughnuts to his alma mater in Clarendon.

Loop News videographer Marlon Reid was on location on Saturday and captured some of the activities that saw a huge turnout to be the first to purchase the doughnuts in Jamaica.

86-y-o gets keys to new home through Boom with Love Initiative

Boom Energy Drink, in partnership with Food For The Poor (FFP) Jamaica, handed over the last of 10 new homes under its ‘Boom with Love’ initiative, to Monica Jackson from Treadways District, on May 29

Jamaica News

Student pilot gone missing in the Corporate Area

Twenty-nine-year-old Javian Ferguson, student pilot of Lincoln Road, Kingston 16, has been missing since Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 193 centimetres (six

Sport

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan dominates 100m hurdles at Racers Grand Prix

Tyler Mason showcased a strong performance in the men’s 110m hurdles, clinching victory with a time of 13.14

Sport

Shericka Jackson clocks meet record 10.78 at Racers Grand Prix

In the men’s 100m event, Christian Coleman emerged as the victor

Jamaica News

‘Cho-Cho Delight’, goat-rearing project land schoolgirl top prize

Tears of joy concluded a three-year journey to victory for Natoya Williams, a grade 10 student at Lacovia High School in St Elizabeth.
Natoya walked away with the coveted $1-million prize along wit

Business

Prizes galore for first 100 customers at Krispy Kreme opening

The scene is set for what can truly be described as a bonanza of doughnuts when the flagship Krispy Kreme store opens to the public today, at 1 Waterloo Road in Kingston.
Famous and popular through

 

