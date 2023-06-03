First Krispy Kreme customer to donate doughnuts to alma mater Loop Jamaica

Adam Bogle was among more than 150 people who camped out at Krispy Kreme overnight to be among the first 100 customers to cash in on the free doughnuts that were on offer if they made the cut.

Bogle, a vlogger, was on site from just after 5am on Friday, more than 24 hours before the scheduled 9am official opening on Saturday.

Having copped the golden ticket, Bogle will receive one year supply of original glazed doughnuts, one dozen per week, starting June 5, 2023.

Speaking to Loop News on Saturday, Bogle said he intends to donate the doughnuts to his alma mater in Clarendon.

Loop News videographer Marlon Reid was on location on Saturday and captured some of the activities that saw a huge turnout to be the first to purchase the doughnuts in Jamaica.