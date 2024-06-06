First Look: A sneak peek at Jamaica’s latest Riu resort Loop Jamaica

When guests step through the doorway of their room at the Riu Palace Aquarelle in Trelawny, they will find a tastefully decorated, spacious, and bright area where earthy colors and organic motifs play a starring role, complemented by simple furniture and décor. But by far the best thing about this new hotel are the breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, says Riu Hotels and Resorts of its newest property in Jamaica.

Did Riu deliver on its promise?

See for yourself in this instalment of “First Look,” a Loop series highlighting new developments on the island.

The new Riu Palace Aquarelle is also the chain’s first hotel in the Caribbean to use solar energy.

Video edited by Ramon Lindsay.