First Look: Inside the upgraded RIU Negril!

04 February 2025
First Look: RIU Negril

Step inside the newly refreshed RIU Negril, where modern luxury meets tropical charm!

Following a major upgrade, the resort now boasts 600 fully refurbished rooms and 28 exclusive swim-up suites, designed for the ultimate private getaway.

Guests can expect a sleek, modern aesthetic with bright, natural tones that enhance the resort’s signature beachfront vibe.

On a recent media tour, Loop Jamaica and others got a firsthand look at the revamped property, showcasing new amenities and elevated experiences that make RIU Negril a must-visit destination.

Take the First Look at the property in the video captured by Ramon Lindsay.

