First quarter GDP up 4.2 per cent says STATIN Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
8 hrs ago

The total value added at constant prices for the Jamaican economy increased by 4.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

This was attributed to growth in the services and goods-producing industries of 5.4 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively.

“The performance of the economy reflected the sustained recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) in releasing the data on Friday.

Overall, the economy grew by 4.7 per cent for the fiscal year 2022/2023 compared to fiscal year 2021/2022.

STATIN said the increase in the services industries was due to improved performance in all industries, with the exception of the producers of Government services which declined by 0.3 per cent.

“Growth was recorded for hotels & restaurants (29.7%), other services (13.0%), transport, storage & communication (7.1%), wholesale & retail trade; repairs; installation of machinery & equipment (2.8%), real estate, renting & business activities (2.3%), finance & insurance services (1.9%) and electricity & water supply (0.7%),” said STATIN. The Institute added that the performance of the hotels & restaurants industry was positively impacted by a 45.5 per cent growth in foreign national arrivals to the island.

Within the goods-producing industries, higher output levels were recorded for mining & quarrying (114.7%) and manufacturing (3.6%). However, there were declines in agriculture, forestry & fishing and construction of 6.9 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively. The growth in the mining & quarrying industry was due to increased output from the JAMALCO plant which was closed in the comparable period of 2022.

When compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, total value added for the economy grew by 1.0 per cent. This was the result of a 1.5 per cent increase in the services industries and a 0.6 per cent fall in the goods producing industries.

