First Rock Real Estate stock kicks off trading week at $13.75 Loop Jamaica

First Rock Real Estate, last Friday, gained 17 per cent to $13.75, followed by Sagicor Select Funds up 10 per cent to $0.46 and Caribbean Assurance, which gained 7.0 per cent to $2.48.

The top declining stocks were JMMB Preference shares down 19 per cent to $2.00, ISP Finance down 15 per cent to $17.00, CAC 2000 Limited, which dipped 14 per cent to $1.01.

The JSE Index advanced by 1,744.70 points (0.49 per cent) to close at 358,760.10 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,090,416 valued at $78,193,166.57.

The Junior market Index declined by 20.58 points (0.49 per cent) to close at 4,175.89 points and the volume traded amounted to 14,998,187 valued at $39,991,106.39.

Meanwhile, the JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,443.05 points (0.39 per cent) to close at 372,996.72 points and the volume traded amounted to 26,088,603 valued at $118,184,272.96.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 601.52 points (0.15 per cent) to close at 409,154.78 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,083,762 valued at $77,910,863.02.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.25 points (0.56 per cent) to close at 222.51 points and the volume traded amounted to 358,034 valued at $26,938.09.

Also on the day, the JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 1.31 points (2.26 per cent) to close at 59.22 points and the volume traded amounted to 658 valued at $282,303.55.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.15 points (0.17 per cent) to close at 86.18 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,967,595 valued at $45,232,413.25.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 1.05 points (1.06 per cent) to close at 100.34 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,072,924 valued at $60,049,164.24.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 101 stocks of which 37 advanced, 44 declined and 20 traded firm.