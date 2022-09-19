First Rock share price kicks off trading week at US$0.05 Loop Jamaica

First Rock Investments led gains during Friday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

First Rock gained 22 per cent to close at US$0.05.

It was followed by JMMB 7.25 preference shares up 16 per cent to $2.49, KLE Group up 15 per cent to $2.07 and Caribbean Assurance Brokers up 14 per cent to $2.65.

The day’s top declining stocks were IronRock down 15 per cent to $2.07, and JMMB 7.35 Preference shares down 14 per cent to $2.71 The JSE Index declined by 1,441.22 points (0.40 per cent) to close at 358,501.27 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,640,097 valued at $172,839,636.03.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 16.54 points (0.39 per cent) to close at 4,205.91 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,654,778 valued at $33,767,360.31.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,196.23 points (0.32 per cent) to close at 373,027.27 points and the volume traded amounted to 19,294,875 valued at $206,606,996.34.

Also on the day, the JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 7.79 points (3.80 per cent) to close at 212.91 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,269,887 valued at $37,143.66. The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.08 points (0.09 per cent) to close at 85.34 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,233,831 valued at $154,759,735.80.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.97 points (0.95 per cent) to close at 101.17 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,068,608 valued at $27,375,107.41.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 108 stocks of which 48 advanced, 46 declined and 14 traded firm. The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 19,294,875 units valued at $206,606,996.34. The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 1,269,887 units valued at $37,143.66.

