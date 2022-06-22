First-time mum manufactures Very Essential home care products | Loop Jamaica

First-time mum manufactures Very Essential home care products
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Shamille Scott

1 hrs ago – Updated

Very Essential home care products

It’s been roughly four years since Monique McLymont returned to her native Jamaica after emigrating to the US at the tender age of five.

Though still adjusting to the island, listed among McLymont’s most fulfilling experiences so far is her business venture, Very Essential Limited.

Very Essential Limited manufactures and distributes a line of natural home-care products, including multi-surface cleaners, hand soaps, linen and room refreshers, to name a few. The products are plant and mineral-based and scented with premium essential oils.

The young entrepreneur also often innovates. She doesn’t shy away from adding products she believes can complement the existing line.

For instance, Very Essential recently added “Not Just a Paper Towel” to the line. It’s a reusable paper towel made using absorbent flannel material.

McLymont also makes a conscious effort to package the items with the environment in mind, opting for glass bottles instead of plastic.

She says the bottles encourage people to refill with Very Essential products or reuse the containers in their homes.

Video edited by Richard Baker

