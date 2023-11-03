FirstRock ends trading week on a high Loop Jamaica

FirstRock JMD, the hedge fund that focuses on real estate, led double-digit gains on Friday’s market trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

FirstRock gained 17 per cent to $7.87, followed by MPC Caribbean Clean Energy up 10 per cent to $80.87, MPC Clean Energy USD up 9.0 per cent to US$0.59 and Margaritaville Turks up 8.0 per cent to US$0.13.

The top declining stocks were JMMB Preference shares down 20 per cent to $2.00, 138 Student Living down 15 per cent to $89.27, and Eppley preference shares down 10 per cent to $5.38.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,613.54 points (0.79 per cent) to close at 327,354.97 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,746,997 valued at $41,285,827.80.

Also on Friday, the JSE Main Index declined by 3,039.14 points (0.96 per cent) to close at 312,866.71 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,087,425 valued at $30,292,867.25.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 25.76 points (0.67 per cent) to close at 3,873.18 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,659,572 valued at $10,992,960.55.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 1,366.63 points (0.39 per cent) to close at 347,733.07 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,063,694 valued at $30,091,569.43.

The JSE Select Index declined by 33.06 points (0.42 per cent) to close at 7,768.45 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,440,758 valued at $22,067,467.96.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.94 points (0.85 per cent) to close at 230.99 points and the volume traded amounted to 50,369 valued at $10,547.02.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 108 stocks of which 46 advanced, 43 declined and 19 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 8,746,997 units valued at $41,285,827.80. The volume leaders were Transjamaican Highway, Dolla Financial and Edufocal.