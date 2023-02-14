FirstRock enters healthcare sector with acquisition of Optimum Trading Loop Jamaica

FirstRock Private Equity (FRPE) has acquired Optimum Trading, a distributor of medical and dental supplies in Jamaica, for an undisclosed amount.

Christopher Yeung, managing director of FRPE, said Optimum was selected as it meets the company’s strategic objectives for acquisitions.

“Optimum is a resilient business that will add diversity to the FirstRock Private Equity Group. This deal marks the third acquisition for FRPE in just over 24 months and is an important milestone as this acquisition allows us to enter a new sector. We are excited about the healthcare industry and Optimum’s potential growth.”

FRPE Co-Founder and Chairman, Dr Michael Banbury, also expressed his delight with the transaction.

“The FRPE team has been diligently expanding its portfolio of companies. As someone with a passion for the health care industry, I look forward to the growth and diversification Optimum will bring to our group,” Banbury said.

Optimum is a Jamaican- based healthcare service entity that supplies over 400 customers across Jamaica.

The company specialises in providing the dental and medical community with the requisite supplies, equipment and healthcare products that are imperative for daily operations, placing special importance on the dental fraternity.

Optimum’s founder, Sheldon Powe, started the company over 30 years ago while at university.

He noted his delight with the partnership as FRPE comes with expertise in management, logistics, warehousing and the required capital to astronomically grow the business and ultimately serve the company’s customers better.

FRPE Director Ian Kelly will join Banbury and Yeung as appointees to Optimum’s board of directors, providing invaluable guidance and considerable financial and entrepreneurial expertise to the company’s leadership team as it continues to serve the healthcare sector.

Jason Clarke, who has over 10 years of experience in the business, will continue to lead as CEO and join Sheldon Powe as a director on Optimum’s board.

Noting its commitment to the medical community, Optimum provides grants, as well as additional discounts on supplies to all dental students from the University of the West Indies, Mona and the University of Technology campuses.