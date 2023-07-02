FISH FUSS: Golding, Windalco, Gov’t tussle re who restocked Rio Cobre Loop Jamaica

Controversy appears to be brewing relative to which party is responsible for restocking the Rio Cobre in St Catherine with fingerlings, this after Opposition Leader and People’s National Party President, Mark Golding, and UC Rusal Windalco have both took credit for the exercise that occurred on Friday.

In the latest development, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining issued a statement from the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), in which it advised that “only UC Rusal Windalco and the competent authorities have been involved in the restocking.”

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) had ordered UC Rusal to restock the Rio Cobre in St Catherine following a spill from the entity’s effluent-holding pond into the river in July last year.

Golding, in a statement on Friday, said he had fulfilled his promise to restock the Rio Cobre with fingerlings, a commitment he gave to residents and fisher folks of communities that were affected by the river pollution.

While not being on hand to witness the process on the day, Golding said he sent a representative of the party to witness the process.

The PNP president said he partnered with a prominent fish farmer, Donnie Bunting, to supply 3,000 Rocky Mountain white fingerlings in the Rio Cobre.

The Opposition party said the effort marked a significant step towards the restoration of the river’s aquatic population, with Bunting stating that an additional 17,000 fingerlings are to be gradually added to the river over the coming months under the current arrangement.

“This vital restocking project has been in the works since the fish kill last year,” Golding said in the release.

Continuing, he said: “I have been in dialogue with fish farmer Donnie Bunting, and we made the commitment to the fisher folks when we visited Kent Village after the spill.

“Donnie indicated that he would need the approval of the relevant authorities, and we approached NEPA about it, and have been following up over the many months since then.

“We are thankful that the authorisation was eventually given, as the revival of the Rio Cobre is crucial to the sustainability of the surrounding communities,” stated Golding.

The Opposition party, in its release, also stated that UC Rusal Windalco purchased red tilapia hybrid fingerlings from farmer Bunting, which were also released into the Rio Cobre on Friday.

“Their contribution to this collective effort is appropriate, to help to restore the river’s ecosystem,” said Golding.

In its statement on the matter, UC Rusal Windalco confirmed that it released “more than 4,000 tilapia fingerlings into the Rio Cobre as part of efforts to replenish the stock of fish at the river.”

The company said the activity was coordinated by its Environment and Safety Department in collaboration with the NFA, and representatives of Windalco made no mention of Golding at the site of the restocking exercise.

“The restocking will be done in four phases under the guidance of the National Fisheries Authority and an independent environmental consultant,” the company said.

The matter then took a major twist, as Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), in its own release, said it was shocked by the manner in which the restocking took place.

Said Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie on the development: “We do not know if the ecological assessment to inform the restocking exercise has taken place, neither do we know the species of fish, the number of fish, or if there are other organisms also being added back to the river.”

She also purported that “no engagement has been held with the fishers about the activity, (and) they have not been guided about how long after this exercise fishing can resume.”

The controversy relative to the restocking then deepened further, with Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for environment, Matthew Samuda, suggesting that Golding had no authority to be involved in the restocking exercise.

“UC Rusal has a permit from NEPA to restock fish. That’s my information,” Samuda told the host of a popular radio talk show late on Friday.

“I can’t tell you what the leader of the Opposition is referring (to), (and) I can’t tell you whether or not UC Rusal would have made an arrangement with him (Golding) indirectly.

Matthew Samuda

“He (Golding) has no permit to restock fish in the river. That’s a fact, as that’s the information I got from NEPA. So, I don’t know what he (Golding) is talking about,” Samuda suggested tersely.

He added that, “If he (Golding) restocked the fish outside of that arrangement, that would be a problem; it would actually be illegal.”

Golding came under heavy criticism for his purported actions, from Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters on social media, as the actions appeared to have gone against protocol by virtue of what Samuda said in his radio interview, and with Windalco taking sole credit for the restocking.

The NFA waded into the discussions on Saturday, stating that it is aware of questions, concerns and pronouncements that have been raised in the media regarding the restocking of the Rio Cobre.

“The National Fisheries Authority wishes to advise that only UC Rusal Windalco has been issued a permit to restock the Rio Cobre with no more than 30,000 tilapia seed stock (fry and fingerling) at multiple locations within the watershed, and only UC Rusal Windalco and the competent authorities have been involved in the restocking,” the entity declared in a statement.

The NFA said a condition of the permit is that an environmental freshwater expert be engaged to undertake environmental assessments prior to, during and after the overall restocking activity.

“This environmental expert was engaged by Windalco, and carried out extensive research prior to the commencement of the restocking activity,” the NFA reported.

On Friday, “in excess of 8,000 tilapia seed stock were introduced to the Rio Cobre; over 4,000 seed stock were introduced in the vicinity of Flat Bridge, and over 4,000 seed stock were introduced at the Rio Pedro tributary in the vicinity of the Bog Walk Bridge,” the authority informed.

It elaborated that, “In both instances, the variety of tilapia introduced was ‘black perch’, ‘red tilapia’ and ‘rocky mountain’.”

The selection of those initial sites for the restocking exercise was guided by the recommendation of the freshwater expert based on the ecological assessment that was carried out, the NFA stressed.

The authority also advised that fish at the fingerling stage will “reach maturity within four to six months, while the younger fry will reach maturity in eight to 10 months.

“This means that by December the fishing community will be able to harvest fish from the restocked population,” the authority informed, seemingly responding to an earlier concern from JET.

Meanwhile, the NFA said the release of seed stock at other locations will also be guided by ecological assessment of the aquatic environment.

The assessment includes analysis of the water quality, as well as the composition, abundance and diversity of the fauna (invertebrates and fish) and flora.

“This will provide a fulsome view of the health of the river and the capacity of potential sites to receive introduced fish,” the authority said.

The NFA also assured that the restocking process was guided by extensive consultation with the community, its technical staff, NEPA and Windalco.