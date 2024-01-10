Fisherman among two killed in separate shootings in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Two men were shot and killed by gunmen in separate incidents in St Ann on Tuesday night.

The deceased are 31-year-old fisherman Winston Scott, who is also an employee of Chukka Cove Water Sports in the parish; and 31-year-old Neville Sawyers, alias ‘Buss Head’, a labourer of Inverness district in St Ann.

In the first incident, which occurred about 9am on Tuesday, Scott was shot dead by gunmen who opened fire at him in a section of St Ann’s Bay.

The police, acting on intelligence, responded and when they got to the location they reportedly engaged in a firefight with gunmen.

When the gunshots subsided, a wounded man was found and taken to the hospital.

Two firearms, as well as a quantity of ammunition, were recovered following the incident.

Hours later, the Alexandria police responded to reports of a gun attack at a shop in Inverness, during which Sawyers was shot.

Reports are that shortly after 9pm, Sawyers went to a shop in the community, and shortly after, explosions were heard.

The police who responded to the scene later found the man’s body with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for the gun attacks.