Fisherman among two killed in separate shootings in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
6 hrs ago

Two men were shot and killed by gunmen in separate incidents in St Ann on Tuesday night.

The deceased are 31-year-old fisherman Winston Scott, who is also an employee of Chukka Cove Water Sports in the parish; and 31-year-old Neville Sawyers, alias ‘Buss Head’, a labourer of Inverness district in St Ann. 

In the first incident, which occurred about 9am on Tuesday, Scott was shot dead by gunmen who opened fire at him in a section of St Ann’s Bay.

The police, acting on intelligence, responded and when they got to the location they reportedly engaged in a firefight with gunmen.

When the gunshots subsided, a wounded man was found and taken to the hospital. 

Two firearms, as well as a quantity of ammunition, were recovered following the incident. 

Hours later, the Alexandria police responded to reports of a gun attack at a shop in Inverness, during which Sawyers was shot.

Reports are that shortly after 9pm, Sawyers went to a shop in the community, and shortly after, explosions were heard.

The police who responded to the scene later found the man’s body with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. 

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

No motive has been established for the gun attacks.

