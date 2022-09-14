Fisherman dies after being shot in face Loop Jamaica

Forty-six-year-old Ijah Thomas, otherwise called ‘Ister’, a fisherman and farmer of Bob Marley Beach in St Thomas was shot dead in his community on Monday.

Reports from the Yallahs police are that about 4:30pm, residents heard explosions coming from the direction of a shop on the beach and called them.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Thomas was seen slumped on a chair with gunshot wounds to his face.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said investigations continue.