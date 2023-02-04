Fisherman held in multimillion-dollar drug bust sentenced to 12 years Loop Jamaica

Forty-two-year-old Daniel Hanson, a fisherman from St Elizabeth was on Friday, February 03 sentenced to an accumulative time of 12 years for breaches of the dangerous drugs Act.

Hanson was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and importing cocaine in relation to a seizure that occurred along the coast of Black River in the parish on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Investigators arrested Hanson after the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) Coast Guard intercepted a fishing boat; the cocaine which had an estimated street value of US $40,000,000 was found in his possession during a law enforcement operation by the Narcotics and the JDF.

Hanson plead guilty to the charges and was consequently sentenced. Some of his sentences will run consecutively.