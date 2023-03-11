Fitch revises Jamaica’s outlook to positive Loop Jamaica

Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook on Jamaica’s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at ‘B+’, the rating agency said on its website earlier this week.

According to the agency, the revision of the Outlook reflects Jamaica’s significant progress with debt reduction, despite the pandemic shock, its stability-oriented institutional framework and favourable financing conditions, reinforced by the new IMF facilities.

“Public debt has resumed its declining trajectory following the temporary increase in 2020 to an estimated 85 per cent of GDP at the end of 2022, below its pre-pandemic level, although still much higher than the current ‘B’ median of 57 per cent of GDP,” Fitch said.

Jamaica’s ‘B+’ rating is also supported by World Bank Governance Indicators that are substantially stronger than the ‘B’ median, Fitch Ratings said.

However, the ratings remain constrained by deep structural weaknesses, including a high crime rate, low productivity and weak demographics, reflected in subdued underlying growth potential, estimated between 1-2 per cent.

Fitch forecasts general government debt to GDP declines to 80 per cent by the end of 2023 and to around 70 per cent in 2026, “but meeting the government’s 60 per cent debt target by 2028 looks challenging. Sizeable primary budget surpluses are expected to be the key driver of the debt decline”.

Fitch said Jamaica has a strong, stability-oriented economic policy framework that is built on two key pillars: Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) inflation-targeting monetary policy and fiscal policy anchored on debt reduction targets. “The policy framework proved flexible enough to cope with the double shocks of the pandemic and more recently the exogenous energy and commodity price shocks. The government has built a track record of fiscal prudence that has gained credibility over recent years and it will be further institutionalised by the new independent fiscal commission which will judge the compliance of the draft annual budgets with the fiscal rule,” Fitch Rating said.

The rating agency said the budget balance has improved significantly since 2020, when the pandemic support measures led to the first budget deficit since 2012. According to the latest data, the 12-month rolling balance of the central government was JM$42 billion (1.8 per cent of GDP) in December 2022. Revenues grew by 18 per cent year-on-year in December 2022, exceeding the growth rate of nominal GDP, while expenditures grew by 12 per cent over the same period.

“The draft 2023-2024 budget, to be adopted by mid-March 2023, targets a primary surplus above 5 per cent of GDP. The government envisages tight spending control on the expenditure side and improving tax collection, based on enhanced digitalisation, to boost revenues. The public sector salary reform will add to expenditure pressures over the next three years, but its cost is forecast to be limited. Fitch forecasts a 4 per cent of GDP primary surplus beyond 2022.”