Fitch upgrades Jamaica’s rating to BB- Loop Jamaica

Fitch Ratings Agency has upgraded Jamaica’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BB-’, with the outlook remaining “positive”.

In a press release, Fitch Ratings highlighted the government’s commitment to delivering large primary surpluses, which has supported a significant reduction in Jamaica’s debt burden.

The positive outlook reflects the expectation of continued improvement in debt metrics and further deepening of the policy framework over the medium term, it said.

Fitch’s rating action is the third upgrade for Jamaica in FY2023/24, following positive actions by Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings on September 13, 2023, and Moody’s Ratings on October 18, 2023.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke, in commenting on the rating action said, “This credit rating applied by Fitch is the highest rating that the Government of Jamaica has secured from Fitch since the agency started rating Jamaica’s debt 18 years ago.”

“This is yet another testament to the effectiveness of the Government’s economic policymaking framework in improving Jamaica’s economic independence and fostering an economic climate that is conducive to growth and jobs. We must now ensure that we leverage these improvements to benefit all Jamaicans.”