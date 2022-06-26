Fitness trainer’s sentencing for serial rapes, burglaries delayed | Loop Jamaica

Chaddane Harris, the fitness trainer who pleaded guilty to several violent sexual attacks, including rapes, on women in Portmore, St Catherine, will have to wait another month to know his sentence.

Harris, who is also a gym instructor, was expected to be sentenced by High Court judge, Justice Bertram Morrison, in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Friday. This after Harris pleaded guilty in April to six counts of rape and four counts of grievous sexual assault.

Additionally, he pleaded guilty to nine counts of burglary and larceny, and one count of wounding with intent. The latter offence involved Harris stabbing one of his female victims.

However, Harris’ attorney requested further time to assess a document from the prosecution on how Harris should be sentenced.

The sentencing hearing has been set for July 28.

The convict was further remanded in custody until that date.

The allegations are that several women who were mainly single, were preyed upon by Harris between 2014 and 2019 in several communities in Portmore.

His modus operandi involved him holding up his victims at knifepoint, then sexually assaulting them and later robbing them of their personal items.

In one of the cases, Harris stabbed an employee of a bank multiple times.