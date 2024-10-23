Damian Marley pushes for cannabis legalisation across the Caribbean 'Bling' shot and killed in daylight attack on Collie Smith Drive Cop, who was battling for life in hospital after gun attack dies Watch: Trump claims a 'powerful mandate' in election night speech Mayor to meet with vendors after fire destroyed Pearnel Charles Arcade Hordley main road, St Thomas impassable
Fitz Bailey to act as Police Commissioner in Turks and Caicos Islands

22 November 2024
Just over a month after being appointed as Deputy Commissioner for the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, retired Jamaican law enforcer Fitz Bailey is to act as Commissioner of Police for that country's police force.

The appointment will take effect on Friday of this week.

Bailey's elevation came after the Turks and Caicos Islands' Governor's Office issued a statement on Thursday announcing Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam's acceptance of the resignation of outgoing Police Commissioner, Edvin Martin.

"The circumstances are unavoidable due to a personal matter that requires Mr Martin's urgent attention," the statement said.

"To maintain stability and direction, with effect from 22 November, Deputy Commissioner Fitz Bailey will act as commissioner on an interim basis whilst a permanent recruitment process is taken forward," it added.

The statement said the governor praised the steadfast dedication of the outgoing commissioner, while expressing confidence in Bailey's abilities to lead the force.

"I am confident Mr Bailey is well placed to lead the force, drawing on his wealth of complex crime experience and strategic leadership," Daniel-Selvaratnam stated.

Bailey, whose last rank in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) was that of Deputy Commissioner in charge of the crime and security portfolio, retired on September 7, 2024. He served the constabulary for 40 years.

A month after his retirement, Bailey accepted an appointment to "provide further resilience" to the police force in the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to a release from the police chief, Edvin Martin.

