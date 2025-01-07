Fitz-Henley: Golding to blame for constitutional reform setback

Government Senator Abka Fitz-Henley has accused Opposition Leader Mark Golding of attempting to derail the constitutional reform process.

Fitz-Henley says Jamaicans should ensure that Golding, and the People’s National Party (PNP) of which he’s president, pay a political price at the polls.

General Elections are constitutionally due by September and both the Opposition PNP and the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) have stepped up their election activities including throwing regular barbs at each other.

Fitz-Henley, who was speaking in the Upper House last Friday during his contribution to the State of the Nation Debate, also raked Golding and the PNP over the coals for boycotting the meetings of the joint select committee of the Parliament that’s examining the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Golding has been on record with his preference that the move by the JLP to abolish the UK-based monarchy while replacing King Charles as Jamaica’s head-of-state, be twinned with making the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Jamaica’s final appellate court.

However, the JLP is insisting that the reform be done in phases and that the matter of the CCJ will be addressed in phase two.

On Friday, Fitz-Henley said he was aware that for the process to be successful, the Government will need the support of the Opposition via the Parliament.

“On that point, I wish to point out that I strongly believe that reformation of our constitutional arrangement is best pursued on a phased basis, simply because the issues are often so weighty, there is a greater chance of success when we do it in phases. There is nothing pejorative or unprincipled about such an approach”.

“Therefore, the stance of the Opposition Leader, that the Opposition will not support a bill to depose of the UK-based monarchy as head-of-state if the issue of Jamaica’s final court is not settled at the same time is unfortunate and unproductive. Equally puerile and unfortunate is the move by the Opposition to no longer attend upon meetings of the ...joint select committee,” the government senator added.

According to him, there is a critical cohort of the population that cares about our identity as a people.

“And therefore - in this a year of crucial decision, I encourage the people of Jamaica to take careful note that it appears likely that the stance taken by the Opposition Leader, an individual who not too long ago said he had to pray and agonise about whether he wanted to give up his own personal allegiance to the UK, that his stance is further delaying our national goal, the process of having a Jamaican as head-of-state. I urge the people to ensure that the Opposition Leader, who not too long ago was a subject of King Charles and has said he is no longer so but supplied no evidence to support that claim, that he and the political entity he leads, face the political consequence for their unfortunate stance which has delayed a process which I believe is key to our identity as a country”.