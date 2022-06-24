Five COVID deaths, 150 new cases, 21% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Five COVID deaths, 150 new cases, 21% positivity rate recorded

Coronavirus
Jamaica recorded 150 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from July 2021 to June 2022 were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,112.

A 90-year-old man from St Ann is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials, while one death has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 85 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 90,387.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 141,161.

Notably, the island recorded a 21 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 94 are females and 56 are males, with ages ranging from nine months to 85 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (38), St Catherine (35), St Ann (22), St James (13), Clarendon (10), Manchester (eight), St Thomas (seven), Trelawny (six), St Elizabeth (five), Hanover (four), and Westmoreland (two).

There are 35 moderately ill patients, nine severely ill patients and three critically ill patient among 1,713 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 114 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

