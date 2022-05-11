Five COVID deaths recorded; 110 new cases; 13.8% positivity | Loop Jamaica

Five COVID deaths recorded; 110 new cases; 13.8% positivity
Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 13.8 per cent amid 110 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24 hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March to September 2021, were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,987.

An 81-year-old man from St Catherine is the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 106 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 84,709.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 131,544.

Notably, the 13.8 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 74 are females and 36 are males, with ages ranging from four to 97 years.

The case count was made up of St James (28), Kingston and St Andrew (27), Westmoreland (21), St Ann (13), St Catherine (eight), Hanover (six), St Mary (three), Clarendon (two), St Elizabeth (one), and Manchester (one).

There are 13 moderately ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,454 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 70 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.

