Five COVID deaths recorded amid 264 new cases, 30.6% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 264 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to May 2022 were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,073.

A 73-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 176 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 87,587.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 138,374.

Notably, the island recorded a 30.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 158 are females and 106 are males, with ages ranging from 55 days to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (72), St James (34), St Catherine (34), St Ann (25), Manchester (21), Westmoreland (19), Clarendon (14), Portland (13), St Thomas (11), St Elizabeth (nine), Trelawny (six), Hanover (five), and St Mary (one).

There are 33 moderately ill patients, seven severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 2,782 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 121 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.