Five dead, including four females, from crash in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

Two children and their respective mothers were among five persons who died as a result of a motor vehicle crash involving a taxi in which they were all travelling, and a truck, on the Bluefields main road in Westmoreland on Monday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased persons – four females and a male – are not immediately known.

Reports are that the crash involved a Toyota Noah taxi which ran off a section of roadway into a tree after colliding with a truck.

Three persons reportedly died at the scene of the crash, with two being rushed to hospital. However, they both later succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the taxi, who survived the crash, reportedly fled the scene and is being sought by the police, who have indicated that they know his identity.

The crash resulted in a pile-up of traffic on the roadway.

More information to come.