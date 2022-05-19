Five deaths, 288 new COVID cases, 27.6% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 288 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate for the one-day period of 27.6 per cent.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from April to September 2021, were also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,018.

An 88-year-old man is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 152 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 85,664.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 133,538.

Notably, the 27.6 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 165 are females and 123 are males, with ages ranging from seven to 83 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (73), Kingston and St Andrew (64), St James (46), Manchester (27), Clarendon (25), St Ann (21), Westmoreland (seven), Hanover (six), St Elizabeth (six), St Mary (six), Portland (four), St Thomas (three), and Trelawny (one).

There are 15 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 2,304 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 78 patients are now hospitalised locally.